K-pop band BTS announce release date for new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

K-pop band BTS announce release date for new album

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 7.15pm
BTS (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BTS (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

K-pop group BTS will release a new studio album this summer, their label has said.

Their management agency, Big Hit Music, announced that the new record would arrive on June 10 with more details to follow.

The popular seven-member boyband from South Korea have produced numerous albums, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track My Universe.

A statement posted by their label to the Korean web platform Weverse said: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music.

“BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

“Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

“We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.

The K-pop superstars were recently named the 2021 global recording artist of the year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), making them the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier