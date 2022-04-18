Volodymr Zelensky says Russia is building torture chambers in southern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Volodymr Zelensky says Russia is building torture chambers in southern Ukraine

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.39am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings as he called on the world to respond (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings as he called on the world to respond (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings as he called on the world to respond.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Mr Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation.

“They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

The president said the theft of humanitarian aid has caused famine.

In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble.

Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Mr Zelensky added.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighborhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.

10 year old Alesiy looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka
Russia is introducing the ruble in occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine “will begin in the near future.”

Mr Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry.

“Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” he said.

“All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”

A local resident looks at a damaged building
Mariupol has been said to effectively not exist as a city following widespread destruction (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

It came as the battered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces following seven weeks under siege.

That development would mark a crucial success for Moscow following Russia’s failure to storm the capital and the loss of its Black Sea flagship.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Mariupol effectively does not exist any more because of massive destruction.

Dmytro Kuleba told CBS programme Face the Nation that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces.

He said his country has been keeping up “expert level” talks with Russia in recent weeks in hopes of reaching a political solution for peace. But citing the significance of Mariupol, he echoed Mr Zelensky in saying the elimination of Ukrainian forces there could be a “red line” that stops peace efforts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier