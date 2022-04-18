Sri Lanka’s president appoints 17 new ministers after weeks of protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Sri Lanka’s president appoints 17 new ministers after weeks of protests

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 10.05am
Sri Lankans queue up to buy fuel (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sri Lankans queue up to buy fuel (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka’s president has appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state.

The appointments follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign.

The president’s older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, remains but some other relatives were dropped in what was seen as an attempt to pacify the protesters without giving up the family’s hold on power.

Many senior politicians and those facing corruption allegations were excluded from the Cabinet in line with calls for a younger administration, though the finance and foreign affairs ministers are retaining their positions to assist with economic recovery.

AP Week in Pictures Asia
Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Speaking to the new ministers, Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested their support for an efficient, clean government.

“Today, most of the government institutions are under serious economic difficulties and it is absolutely essential to rectify it,” Mr Rajapaksa said, calling the crisis “an opportunity to bring about the system change that the people expected”.

The Cabinet resigned on April 3 after protests erupted across the country and demonstrators stormed and vandalised the homes of some Cabinet ministers.

Thousands of protesters were occupying the entrance to the president’s office for a 10th day on Monday.

Opposition parties have rejected an invitation by Mr Rajapaksa to form a coalition unity government while he and his brother would remain in power. Opposition parties have failed, meanwhile, to gain a parliamentary majority.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly 7 billion dollars of its total 25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods.

People have endured months of shortages of essentials like food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

Last week, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister Ali Sabry and officials left for talks with the IMF on Sunday. The IMF and World Bank are holding annual meetings in Washington this week.

Sri Lanka has turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.

Much public anger has been directed at Mr Rajapaksa and his elder brother. They head an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier