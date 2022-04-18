Queen gave Harry messages for Invictus athletes at meeting ahead of games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen gave Harry messages for Invictus athletes at meeting ahead of games

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 10.45pm Updated: April 19 2022, 12.15am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said it was “great” to see the Queen who gave him messages for British Invictus Games athletes when he met with her last week.

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen and met with the Prince of Wales in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling on to The Hague in The Netherlands for the games.

It is the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending a volleyball event at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

When asked about the Queen in an interview during the BBC’s coverage of the event, he said: “She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her. I’m sure she’d love to be here if she could.”

The surprise face-to-face meeting has been viewed as an “olive branch” by royal commentators after a turbulent two years following the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.

The pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month.

Harry flew back from California, without Meghan who was heavily pregnant at the time, to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Windsor in April 2021 but his most recent return to the UK to unveil the statue of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on July 1 2021 with the Duke of Cambridge.

The duke and duchess moved to the US for a new life of personal and financial freedom.

But they later threw the monarchy into crisis with a controversial Oprah Winfrey television interview in which the couple accused an unnamed royal of racism against their son Archie before he was born and the institution of failing to help Meghan when she was suicidal.

Harry and Meghan’s unannounced return to the UK on Thursday also came amid concerns over the Queen’s health, with the monarch having recovered from Covid in February and experienced recent mobility issues.

