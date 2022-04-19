What the papers say – April 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 19

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 4.57am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The stories on the front pages say No 10 has been targeted by hackers, civil servants have been told to get back to the office and Russia has increased its efforts in the assault on eastern Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s office at Downing Street has been the suspected target of “multiple” Pegasus spyware attacks by the United Arab Emirates, The Guardian reveals.

The Daily Mail also carries the story, reporting that global security experts alerted Boris Johnson to the hack which was understood to have occurred in 2020.

As Mr Johnson becomes the first PM to address Parliament “as a law-breaker”, the Daily Mirror says “jittery Tories” fear the ongoing fall-out from the partygate scandal will “cost them dearly” at May’s local elections.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph writes that ministers have been ordered to send their civil servants back to the office after it emerged up to three-quarters of staff are still working from home.

The Times and i focus on the latest Russian attacks in Ukraine, carrying sombre warnings from the president that the invaders’ large scale assault on Donbas has begun, while one of the country’s mayors says “nowhere is safe” for civilians.

The “Queen’s dearest wish for Jubilee” is to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex join the rest of the royal family on the balcony, says the Daily Express.

The Sun reports Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed one of his twins died during birth – leaving him in “the greatest pain”.

Rail fares will be half price from today, says Metro‘s front page.

The Financial Times reports Asda’s private equity buyer has valued its stake in the supermarket chain at 20 times the amount it paid for the grocer last year.

And the Daily Star requests “Don’t beam us up” in relation to Nasa’s plan to send Earth’s location into outer space, which a senior research fellow at Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute has warned against.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier