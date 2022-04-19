Ash Barty set for Icons Series golf event in US following retirement from tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ash Barty set for Icons Series golf event in US following retirement from tennis

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 10.13am
Ash Barty is a keen golfer (Joe Toth/AELTC Pool)
Ash Barty is a keen golfer (Joe Toth/AELTC Pool)

Ash Barty is swapping her tennis racket for golf clubs to take part in the celebrity Icons Series event in the United States this summer.

The 25-year-old made the shock announcement that she was retiring last month, saying that after winning the Australian Open in January she no longer had the drive to keep competing.

The event at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1 will pit teams representing the USA and the rest of the world against each other in a 10-hole team match-play format.

Joining Barty in the rest of the world team will be England football captain Harry Kane and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, while the USA line-up features boxing great Oscar De La Hoya and swimming superstar Michael Phelps.

Barty said in the Sydney Morning Herald: “I’m excited to be part of the Icons Series and I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world.

“It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about.”

Barty is a talented all-round sportswoman and has twice won the ladies’ championship at the Brookwater golf club in Queensland, where her fiance Garry Kissick is a trainee professional.

She famously turned her hand to professional cricket during her first hiatus from tennis as a teenager, playing in the inaugural season of the Women’s Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat.

