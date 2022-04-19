Woman held in murder probe after man killed in Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Woman held in murder probe after man killed in Glastonbury

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.29am
The man was found fatally injured at an address in Glastonbury on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a house in Glastonbury over the Easter bank holiday.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Chilkwell Street in the Somerset town at 11.43pm on Monday after reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man was found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said on Tuesday.

A forensic post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death will take place in due course, the force said.

The suspect was found inside the property, also suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, a police spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We fully understand how shocking this will be for the local community and we’d like to reassure them a thorough investigation is already being carried out, led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to the tragic death of a man and, while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we are confident this is an isolated incident.

“Efforts to confirm his identity and locate his next of kin are ongoing as we look to inform them of his death as soon as we can.”

Mr Prichard added: “A forensic tent is currently in place outside the property while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area.

“A road closure is also in place at the A361 roundabout connecting Chilkwell Street and Bere Lane, and we’d like to thank people for their patience while we respond to this awful incident.

“Residents will continue to see increased levels of police activity while inquiries are carried out, and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer from the local neighbourhood policing team, which will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091818.

