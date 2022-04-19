Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.21pm Updated: April 19 2022, 3.29pm
Ukrainian sappers carry a Russian military drone backdropped by the Antonov An-225, world’s biggest cargo aircraft destroyed by the Russian troops during recent fighting, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war.

After a Russian push to Kyiv failed to overrun the capital, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region.

That would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory to present to the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by the West’s sanctions.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

In recent weeks, Russian forces that withdrew from Kyiv have regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognised by Russia.

While Ukraine’s president and other officials said the offensive had started, observers noted that it was just the beginning of a massive onslaught.

Ukraine’s military said early on Tuesday that a “new phase of war” began a day earlier when “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire front line”.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that “another phase of this operation is starting now”.

Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said air-launched Russian missiles destroyed 13 Ukrainian troop and weapons locations while the air force struck 60 other military facilities, including missile warhead storage depots, while Russian artillery hit 1,260 Ukrainian military facilities and 1,214 troops concentrations over the last 24 hours.

The Pentagon cast the stepped-up campaign as “shaping operations” setting the stage for a broader offensive in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region.

The US believes Russian forces are “continuing to set the conditions for what they believe will be eventual success on the ground by putting in more forces, putting in more enablers, putting in more command and control capability for operations yet to come”, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

The assaults began along a boomerang-shaped front that stretches more than 300 miles from north-eastern Ukraine to the country’s south east.

Russia said it struck several areas with missiles, including the north-eastern city of Kharkiv as well as areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, west of the Donbas.

Associated Press journalists in Kharkiv said at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city, which is near the front lines and has faced repeated shelling.

An explosion also rocked the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three, according to AP journalists at the scene.

Russia Ukraine War
Smoke rises over an apartment building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv (Andrew Marienko/AP)

Moscow’s troops seized control of one town in the Donbas on Monday, according to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai. The breakthrough in Kreminna takes the Russians a step closer to their apparent goal of encircling Ukrainian troops in the region by advancing on them from the north and south and squeezing them against territory held by Moscow’s troops to the east.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said that the defensive line had held elsewhere.

The capture of Kreminna also takes the Russians closer to the city of Slovyansk, whose loss by the Russia-backed separatists represented a humiliating setback for Moscow in the early stages of the separatist conflict in 2014.

Key to the campaign to take the east is the capture of Mariupol, a port city the Russians have besieged since the early days of the war.

Russia Ukraine
A damaged steelworks in Mariupol (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Shelling continued there and Moscow issued a fresh ultimatum on Tuesday to the Ukrainian troops to surrender, saying those who come out will “keep their lives”. The Ukrainians have ignored previous such offers.

Securing Mariupol would free Russian troops up to move elsewhere in the Donbas, deprive Ukraine of a vital port, and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014.

Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard that is guarding the last known Ukrainian pocket of resistance in Mariupol, said in a video message that Russia had begun dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Azovstal steel plant where the regiment was holding out.

Civilians are also believed to be sheltering at the plant, which covers about four square miles.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that a “significant part of the entire Russian army” is now concentrated on the battle for the Donbas.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” he vowed. “We will defend ourselves.”

