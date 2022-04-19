Pub chain pleads not guilty to health and safety breaches after student death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Pub chain pleads not guilty to health and safety breaches after student death

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.41pm
Durham University student Olivia Burt, a member of the British sailing team, was fatally injured when a barrier collapsed outside Missoula bar in Durham in February 2018 (Royal Yachting Association/PA)
Durham University student Olivia Burt, a member of the British sailing team, was fatally injured when a barrier collapsed outside Missoula bar in Durham in February 2018 (Royal Yachting Association/PA)

The UK’s largest pub chain has pleaded not guilty to health and safety breaches after a student died outside one of its nightclubs.

Durham University student Olivia Burt, 20, was fatally injured when a barrier collapsed outside Missoula bar in Durham in February 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided against pursuing corporate manslaughter charges, but Stonegate Pub Company is now being prosecuted by Durham County Council over four alleged breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Charges faced by the firm include failing to ensure that the “decorative perimeter fence around the external seating areas” was suitable for use “as a crowd control barrier”.

It is also charged with failing to identify “the risk to patrons being made to queue alongside the perimeter fence which was unsuitable and inadequate crowd control barrier and not constructed or installed for that purpose”.

Prashant Popat QC entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the company at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

District Judge Helen Cousins adjourned the case until the next hearing at Durham Crown Court on May 18.

She said: “In a case where there has been a fatality, it is of a very complex nature, it is clearly high profile and exceptionally sensitive – my view is that this is a matter best dealt with in the crown court.”

Ms Burt’s parents, Nigel and Paula Burt, followed the proceedings remotely.

Ms Burt was a member of the British sailing team, grew up in Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire, and had been head girl of Bournemouth School for Girls. She was in her first year of reading natural sciences when she died.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier