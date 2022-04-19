Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.51pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.23pm
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Afghan police spokesman says explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul have killed at least six civilians and injured over 10 others. Khalid Zadran said Tuesday the blasts occurred in the mostly-Shiite Muslim area in the west of Afghanistan’s capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Afghan police spokesman says explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul have killed at least six civilians and injured over 10 others. Khalid Zadran said Tuesday the blasts occurred in the mostly-Shiite Muslim area in the west of Afghanistan’s capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Explosions targeting educational institutions have killed at least six people, including pupils, and injured 17 in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Afghanistan’s capital, police said.

More casualties are feared after the blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city’s Emergency Hospital.

Several of the wounded are in critical condition.

The explosions occurred in Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near Mumtaz Education Centre, both in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

Afghanistan Explosion
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the Mumtaz Centre.

Guards in the narrow street leading to the two-storey high school said they saw 10 casualties.

Inside the school, an Associated Press video journalist saw walls splattered with blood, burned notebooks and children’s shoes.

It appeared a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sprawling compound, which can house up to 1,000 pupils, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosion.

Afghanistan Explosion
The scene in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The school teaches pupils only until the sixth grade after Afghanistan’s hardline Taliban rulers went back on a promise to allow all girls to attend school.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.

Save the Children in Afghanistan issued a statement “strongly condemning ” the attack and saying “no school should be deliberately targeted, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school”.

The UN’s high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said he joined the world body’s special representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, in offering condolences to families of the victims. He said the attack against the school was “horrific and cowardly”.

The Islamic State affiliate known as IS in Khorasan Province, or IS-K, has previously targeted schools particularly in the Shiite dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul, more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

IS has presented the biggest security challenge to the country’s Taliban rulers, who swept into Kabul last August as the US ended its 20-year war.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]