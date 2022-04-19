NHS social distancing requirement scrapped in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NHS social distancing requirement scrapped in England

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 3.03pm
Social distancing scrapped in hospitals (PA)
Social distancing scrapped in hospitals (PA)

Patients no longer need to be distanced from one another in GP and hospital waiting rooms, according to new NHS guidance.

NHS organisations in England have been instructed to “return to pre-pandemic physical distancing in all areas” but people will still be encouraged to wear face masks.

The new guidance covers “all areas” including emergency departments and other hospital settings, ambulances, patient transport services and GP surgeries.

But it states that patients and staff should continue to “practise good hand and respiratory hygiene, including the continued use of face masks by staff and face masks/coverings by visitors and patients where clinically tolerated”.

In a letter to local health leaders, NHS England bosses state that the service needs to “adapt” to operating with Covid-19 in “general circulation and with the virus likely to remain endemic for some time to come”.

It also sets out other changes in measures for hospitals, including: changes to cleaning protocols; reducing the isolation period among patients who have Covid and scrapping the isolation period for those exposed to the virus.

The new infection control guidance comes as the NHS has been working to tackle the backlog of care exacerbated by the pandemic.

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record 6.2 million.

