Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days By Press Association April 19 2022, 4.11pm The Metropolitan Police has appealed for help to find two teenage girls from Walthamstow, east London, who have gone missing (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who vanished six days ago. Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13. They are believed to be with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said. Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who were last seen on April 13 (Metropolitan Police/PA) Officers say that their disappearance is out of character and that there is growing concern for their welfare. Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999, while anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101 giving the reference 6276/13APR. #APPEAL | Alliyah, 15, & Lina, 16, are #missing from #Walthamstow #WalthamForestPolice & their families are increasingly concerned for their welfare.📱 101 ref 6276/13APR. For immediate sightings 📱 999.https://t.co/yIO2gJ80nG— Waltham Forest MPS | North East BCU (@MPSWForest) April 19, 2022 Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000. Police have also appealed to Alliyah and Lina themselves to make contact with officers, or someone else they trust, to let them know they are safe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Family pays tribute to 18-year-old father-to-be who died after assault Teenager dies after report of assault at internet cafe Perthshire man appeals for help to find late mum’s lost ring New footage released of teenager missing for ten days