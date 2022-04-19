South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 4.21pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.35pm
Children walk on damaged road at an informal settlement in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. (AP Photo/Str)
Children walk on damaged road at an informal settlement in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. (AP Photo/Str)

South Africa has declaring a national state of disaster and allocated £51 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.

Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods caused by prolonged heavy rains, provincial officials said.

More than 40 people are still missing, and about 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about £21 million.

South Africa KwaZulu-Natal Floods
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away (AP)

South African military teams are delivering food, water and clothing to flood victims, water tankers have been sent to areas where access to clean water has been disrupted, and large areas are without electricity.

Visiting some of the flooded areas last week, President Cyril Ramophosa blamed climate change for the unprecedented rains, the heaviest in at least 60 years.

Announcing the state of disaster in a televised address on Monday night, he pledged that government funds for the victims will not be lost to corruption.

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

“Learning from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money.”

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to grieving family members
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to grieving family members (Kopano Tlape/South African Government Communication and Information Services/AP)

Mr Ramaphosa’s remarks came after widespread corruption was uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit in state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned after the investigation found that businesses linked to his family benefited from inflated contracts from his department.

Despite Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge, many South Africans are sceptical that government funds for flood relief will not be diverted by corruption. Several businesses, prominent South Africans and charities have pledged money to private organisations.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe, Mr Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, has made one of the biggest donations pledging about £1.5 million to Gift of the Givers, a South African-based disaster relief organisation.

The University of Johannesburg said it will also donate funds directly to Gift of the Givers.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has also appealed for funds for flood relief through her Africa Outreach Project.

South Africa had been in a national state of disaster over Covid-19 since March 2020 until it was lifted two weeks ago, but it has now been reinstated in response to the Durban floods.

