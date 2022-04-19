Cooking oil spillage causes traffic chaos on M25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cooking oil spillage causes traffic chaos on M25

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 5.25pm
Vehicles stuck on the M25 motorway after an accident where cooking oil was spilt between junctions 24 and 25 (Dave Dewdney Photography/PA)
A cooking oil spillage on the M25 has caused a huge queue on the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a lorry crash on the motorway in Enfield at 11.15am, and National Highways warned part of the road was still closed at 4.30pm.

Miles of stationary traffic have been captured on camera by commuters.

No-one was injured in the incident, the Met said.

The force said: “Officers were called at about 11.15am to the M25, just between junction 24 and 25.

“A lorry was reported to have been in collision with the central reservation and spilt cooking oil over the road.

“The M25 has been closed clockwise from junction 23 to junction 25.

“No reports of any injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

National Highways said the crash involved a HGV and a van.

Vehicles stuck on the M25 motorway after an accident where cooking oil was spilt between junctions 24 and 25
The agency said: “The M25 remains closed between J23 and J25.

“Traffic caught between J24 and 25 is being turned around from the back of the queue.

“Recovery and specialist clean up at scene continues.”

