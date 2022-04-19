Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 9.31pm
Blac Chyna (PA)
Blac Chyna (PA)

A jury has been chosen and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.

After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the Kardashians and the world of reality television, the two sides settled on a panel of eight men and eight women.

Four of the jurors will be alternates, but Los Angeles superior court judge Gregory W. Alarcon said he would not say which ones until deliberations begin.

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the defendants in the case.

Blac Chyna-Kardashians Trial
Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

All were in court Monday and Tuesday, and all are expected to give evidence.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is the ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian and the mother of his daughter.

The two had a reality series, Rob & Chyna, a spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in 2016, which was cancelled as the second season was being filmed.

In 2017, Chyna sued the family for 100 million dollars (£77 million), saying they had defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts and business dealings, using their power with producers and executives to drive her out of reality television.

The Kardashians denied any wrongdoing and said in court filings that they had legitimate concerns about Chyna and fears for the safety of their son and brother, given the “violence and toxicity” of the relationship.

