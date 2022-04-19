Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 10.53pm
Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Elche (Jane Barlow/PA)
Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Elche (Jane Barlow/PA)

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home against Elche.

Elche winger Tete Morente scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to send Betis to their first defeat in seven games in all competitions.

A miserable night was complete for Manuel Pellegrini’s side when Paul Akouokou was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Lucas Olaza.

Betis could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with victory by two or more goals but remain three points behind having played a game more.

Villarreal boosted their hopes of a top-six finish as a 2-0 home win against Valencia lifted them to within three points of Real Sociedad.

Arnaut Danjuma scored twice to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, converting his first from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after VAR adjudged Eray Comert to have handled.

Danjuma struck his second seven minutes later after being set up by Juan Foyth.

Bottom club Alaves’ survival hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 2-1 at relegation rivals Mallorca.

Alaves thought they had taken an early lead, but Florian Lejeune’s header was ruled out by VAR and Abdon Prats fired Mallorca into the lead soon after.

Vedat Muriqi extended Mallorca’s lead deep in first-half stoppage time and, although Antonio Raillo’s own goal threw Alaves a late lifeline, the visitors slipped to a fifth defeat in their last six matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier