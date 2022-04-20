What the papers say – April 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 20

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 1.53am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by Boris Johnson’s lockdown law-breaking as MPs consider a Labour motion that would trigger an investigation with significant implications.

“A man without shame”, The Guardian says, quoting Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer who accused the Prime Minister of dishonesty during a furious exchange on Tuesday.

The i and The Independent lead with former chief Conservative whip Mark Harper’s call for the PM to quit over party fine, telling Mr Johnson he is “not worthy of great office”.

The Daily Mirror carries “a message to Tory MPs” as they prepare to vote on whether to probe claims the PM misled Parliament over Downing Street lockdown parties.

The Times reports Government MPs have been told by Mr Johnson to block the proposed inquiry.

Metro‘s headline features the apology itself and cheekily adds that “it did not occur to (the PM) that (he) broke (his) own Covid laws at Downing St bash”.

The Daily Express appears more sympathetic in its coverage of Mr Johnson and his “humble apology”, declaring: “What a waste of time! So much more is at stake.”

The Daily Telegraph covers Mr Johnson saying the BBC has been “more critical of No 10 than Putin”.

The PM undergoes the Daily Star photoshop treatment in its splash, depicting him as Star Trek’s Worf in a pun-inspired reference to the character’s species, hence he is the “Klingon PM”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail claims that under a new Highway Code for self-driving cars which will reportedly be introduced later this year, people will be able to watch the TV and browse their phones while behind the wheel.

The Sun, meanwhile, says former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has been told he needs new hips.

And the Financial Times reports Britain is due for the slowest growth among G7 nations due to “truly horrific” rising energy bills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier