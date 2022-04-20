‘Wall of fire’ forces evacuation of hundreds of homes near Arizona tourist town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

‘Wall of fire’ forces evacuation of hundreds of homes near Arizona tourist town

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 6.07am Updated: April 20 2022, 7.07am
More than 700 homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire which kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town (Sean Golightly/AP)
More than 700 homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire which kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town (Sean Golightly/AP)

More than 700 homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire which kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town.

Flames as high as 100 feet raced through scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, some 140 miles north of Phoenix, as wind gusts of up to 50 mph pushed the blaze over a major highway.

Coconino County officials said during an evening news conference that 766 homes and 1,000 animals had been evacuated. About 250 structures remained threatened in the area popular with hikers and off-road vehicle users and where astronauts have trained amid volcanic cinder pits.

Smoke from a wildfire rises as a horse stands in the foreground horse
Some 250 structures were still under threat from the blaze (Sean Golightly/AP)

The county declared an emergency after the wildfire ballooned from 100 acres on Tuesday morning to over 9 square miles by evening as ash rained from the sky.

The fire was moving north-east away from the more heavily populated areas of Flagstaff, home to Northern Arizona University, and toward Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, said Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith.

“It’s good in that it’s not headed toward a very populated area, and it’s headed toward less fuel,” Mr Smith said. “But depending on the intensity of the fire, fire can still move across cinders.”

Authorities will not be able to determine whether anyone was injured in the wildfire until the flames subside. Firefighters and law enforcement officers went door to door telling people to evacuate but had to pull out to avoid getting boxed in, authorities said.

Smoke from a wind-whipped wildfire rises above neighbourhoods
More than 600 customers were without power after the grid was shut off to protect those battling the fire (Sean Golightly/AP)

Earlier in the day, the blaze shut down US 89, the main route between Flagstaff and far northern Arizona, and communities on the Navajo Nation. The high winds grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant on the fire.

Arizona Public Service Co, the state’s largest utility, shut off power to about 625 customers to keep firefighters safe.

About 200 firefighters were battling the flames, but more are expected as a top-level national management team takes over later this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]