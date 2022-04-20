Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum: ‘I do not hold assets for Mr Abramovich’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum: ‘I do not hold assets for Mr Abramovich’

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.31am
Eugene Tenenbaum, left, with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, right (Nick Potts/PA)
Eugene Tenenbaum, left, with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, right (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum expects “mistakes made to be dealt with accordingly” in seeking recourse after being sanctioned by the UK Government.

Tenenbaum was hit with an asset freeze on April 14 by Downing Street, owing to his long-held association with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Roman Abramovich file photo
Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after 19 years at the Stamford Bridge helm (Adam Davy/PA)

Downing Street claimed Tenenbaum took control of Ervington Investments – a company linked to Abramovich – on February 24, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine-born Tenenbaum has now insisted he does not have control of the assets concerned, and that he was not a company director when the sanctions were imposed.

“I have worked for Mr Abramovich and his family in various capacities for over 20 years – including as a director for Chelsea Football Club and a director for other companies,” Tenenbaum said.

“I am not the owner of these companies nor the beneficiary of the assets these companies possess, nor have I ever been.

“I do not hold assets for Mr Abramovich or his family and Mr Abramovich or his family have not transferred any assets to me.

“Contrary to what has been reported, I have no ownership or control over these assets, and I was not an active director when the sanctions against me were introduced.

“I will now seek clarification from the authorities on these matters and I am confident that mistakes made will be dealt with accordingly.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Government was “tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine” when confirming sanctions against Tenenbaum.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich, who has led Chelsea to 21 trophies in 19 years after buying the west London club in 2003, put Chelsea up for sale on March 2.

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, though under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from the Blues’ sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

Chelsea’s sale is expected to be completed in May, with Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Steve Pagliuca the remaining contenders to take the Stamford Bridge helm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier