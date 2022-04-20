Man admits sending ‘grossly offensive’ video of Grenfell Tower effigy on bonfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man admits sending ‘grossly offensive’ video of Grenfell Tower effigy on bonfire

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.03am Updated: April 20 2022, 10.31am
Paul Bussetti arrives at an earlier hearing (PA)
Paul Bussetti arrives at an earlier hearing (PA)

A man has admitted sending a “grossly offensive” viral video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

Paul Bussetti, 49, from Sundial Avenue in Croydon, south London, pleaded guilty to one count when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Bussetti was previously found not guilty after a two-day trial but the acquittal was quashed by the High Court.

Bussetti filmed the footage, which was taken at an annual bonfire party hosted by a friend in November 2018, and was shared in WhatsApp groups.

It prompted outrage when it was shared widely online and made the national news, and was criticised as “vile” by a relative of one of the 72 victims of the 2017 disaster in west London.

The court heard there were direct and indirect references to the residents of Grenfell Tower in the footage.

They included comments of: “Who’s jumping?”; “Don’t worry, stay in your flats”; and “Jump out of the window”.

The court heard Bussetti said: “That’s what happens when you don’t pay the rent.”

The model of Grenfell Tower being burned
The cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned (screengrab/PA)

The defendant also uttered siren noises.

Another person – not Bussetti – made a racist comment, while people present could be heard laughing.

Bussetti, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, shook his head in the dock as details of his comments were repeated in court.

The court heard he handed himself in to police when the footage went viral.

Bussetti sent the video to two WhatsApp groups – one football-related, and one for a holiday group.

He is said to have told police: “It was all over the telly and so we thought it was better to tell the truth.

“It was terrible, definitely offensive to people, it was just complete stupidness (sic), one of those stupid moments.”

A victim impact statement on behalf of the Grenfell victims said: “The overall reaction of the Grenfell community was one of shock, horror and outrage.”

Bussetti, through his lawyer, said it was not his intention to cause offence, but rather to mock his own friends privately.

A video of the effigy was posted on YouTube, although Bussetti was not responsible for this, nor was it established whether it was Bussetti’s video which was uploaded and went viral.

