Sharp fall in people fully self-isolating since Covid-19 rules scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Sharp fall in people fully self-isolating since Covid-19 rules scrapped

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.05am Updated: April 20 2022, 11.21am
The proportion of people who fully self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen sharply since the rules were scrapped in England at the end of February, a new survey suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
The proportion of people who fully self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen sharply since the rules were scrapped in England at the end of February, a new survey suggests (Yui Mok/PA)

The proportion of people who fully self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen sharply since the rules were scrapped in England at the end of February, a new survey suggests.

Just over half (53%) of people questioned said they had followed the full advice for self-isolating, down from four in five (80%) in February when isolation was a legal requirement.

The survey was carried out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) between March 17 and 26, nearly a month since the Government removed all rules for self-isolation in England on February 24.

People fully self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19
(PA Graphics)

At the time of the survey, adults and children who tested positive for coronavirus were advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five full days, and to follow this guidance until they had received two negative test results on consecutive days.

Levels of compliance with the self-isolation guidance were lower among 18 to 34-year-olds (48%) and 35 to 54-year-olds (53%) than among people aged 55 and over (56%), the ONS found.

They were also lower for males (49%) than females (55%).

However, almost all (98%) respondents agreed that it is important to follow self-isolation advice.

Tim Gibbs, head of the ONS public services analysis team, said: “Today’s data show compliance with self-isolation advice was notably lower compared with levels reported earlier in the year.

“It is important to note that self-isolation was advised but not legally required during the time of data collection.

“Of those who did not fully follow self-isolation advice, the most common reason for those leaving the house was for outdoor recreation or exercise.”

The survey also shows that 55% of respondents who left their homes during self-isolation or while they had symptoms said they had worn a mask every time they went outside, down from 66% in February.

Some 91% of respondents said they had no difficulty accessing Covid-19 tests – although the survey was carried out before free testing was ended for most people in England on April 1.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) said they would still take a test if they had to buy one.

The ONS noted the survey has a relatively small number of respondents (1,286 adults in England) who have self-reported their behaviour, and as such care needs to be taken when interpreting the results.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]