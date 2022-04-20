Footage shows driver hitting 150mph during 80-mile police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Footage shows driver hitting 150mph during 80-mile police pursuit

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.19am
A custody image of Syed Reza, who has been jailed after an 80-mile police chase. (Bedfordshire Police/PA)
A custody image of Syed Reza, who has been jailed after an 80-mile police chase. (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

Video footage has been released showing a banned driver touching speeds of up to 150mph during a police pursuit which covered more than 80 miles.

Syed Reza was jailed for four years and two months at Warwick Crown Court last week after admitting four counts of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified, Bedfordshire Police said.

The 25-year-old, of Sundon Park Road, Luton, refused to stop and “engaged police in a pursuit all the way from Luton to Birmingham” on September 18 2020, officers said.

Stretching across seven police force areas, the pursuit involved officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services, working alongside colleagues from Northamptonshire Police and West Midlands Police.

In a statement confirming details of the offending, Bedfordshire Police said: “After over 80 miles of dangerous driving, and two police cars rammed, Reza was brought to a stop and arrested in Birmingham.

“He was later released under investigation where he then fled the country. A year later he returned and was picked up by officers at Heathrow Airport.”

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was the most dangerous and protracted pursuit I have ever led in my career as a road policing officer.

“The pursuit travelled through rural and urban areas and it is to my amazement that nobody was injured as a result of the speeds and manner in which Reza was driving.

“The outcome could have been very different.”

Reza was also sentenced for three other pursuits, two from Luton in April 2020 and July 2020 and another in Warwickshire in January 2020.

He will be disqualified from driving for four years after his release.

