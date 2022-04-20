Macron and Le Pen face crucial debate as French presidential election vote looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Macron and Le Pen face crucial debate as French presidential election vote looms

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.55am
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Eric Feferberg/Pool Photo via AP)
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Eric Feferberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Centrist president Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet in a one-on-one television debate that could prove decisive before Sunday’s run-off vote in France’s presidential campaign.

Both candidates have carefully prepared for the highly scrutinised debate on Wednesday evening that is expected to last more than two hours.

Mr Macron, 44, emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls with a margin varying between three and 13 percentage points.

But Ms Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared with the last presidential election five years ago, when she lost with 34% of the vote to Mr Macron’s 66%.

French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen poses for a selfie as she campaigns in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge, Normandy
French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen poses for a selfie as she campaigns in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge, Normandy (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to her campaign.

Ms Le Pen had looked hesitant, seeking answers from notes piled up in front of her, and appeared to lose her composure at some point.

She also made basic mistakes on several economic topics – which Mr Macron immediately pounced on.

That proved disastrous for her image.

Even in her own camp, she was criticised for being insufficiently prepared.

Meanwhile, the then 39-year-old Mr Macron, despite his little political experience, seemed comfortable speaking about all kinds of issues and able to go deep into details in what appeared as proof of seriousness.

Ms Le Pen recently called the 2017 presidential debate the “biggest failure” of her political career.

This time she has pledged to be better prepared, working “at home” with her closest advisers.

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally in Marseille, southern France
French president and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally in Marseille, southern France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Both candidates need to broaden support before Sunday’s vote.

Many French, especially on the left, say they still do not know whether they will even go to the polls.

Ms Le Pen is expected to appeal to those who have anti-Macron feelings, criticise his record and present her nationalist, anti-immigration stance as an alternative.

She will also aim to demonstrate that she has the stature of a potential president, and at promoting what she says are realistic proposals.

Mr Macron, meanwhile, will advocate his pro-European views as the way to make France stronger in the world.

He will seek to convince leftist voters that his pro-business stance should not deter them from choosing him.

In recent days, he acknowledged some would back him only to counter the far-right candidate.

“I want to convince women and men with diverse political points of view,” Mr Macron said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier