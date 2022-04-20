William and Kate to meet aid workers supporting humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
William and Kate to meet aid workers supporting humanitarian effort in Ukraine

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.01am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will discuss the situation in Ukraine with aid workers (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will discuss the situation in Ukraine with aid workers (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet aid workers who have returned from helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Kensington Palace has said.

William and Kate will visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday, to learn more about its ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in the eastern European country.

The appeal has raised more than £280 million, including £25 million matched by the Government, with donations from companies, trusts, arts institutions, community groups, schools and individuals.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace in 2020 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to support the four million people who have fled the country and seven million who are internally displaced.

William and Kate will have the opportunity to speak with recently returned aid workers and, on a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine, to learn more about the work the funds are helping to support and the human impact of the conflict.

Kensington Palace said the conversations will also touch on the wider context and how events unfolding in Ukraine threaten to exacerbate existing humanitarian crises elsewhere in the world.

