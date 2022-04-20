Jesse Lingard urges Man Utd to raise intensity after ’embarrassing’ Anfield loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Lingard urges Man Utd to raise intensity after ’embarrassing’ Anfield loss

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.43am
Jesse Lingard called for a response to Manchester United’s Liverpool humiliation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Lingard called for a response to Manchester United’s Liverpool humiliation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Lingard apologised for Manchester United’s “embarrassing” loss at Liverpool as the attacking midfielder underlined the need to regroup and increase intensity ahead of the crunch clash with Arsenal.

Saturday’s 3-2 win against Norwich, coupled with results elsewhere, injected new life into the Red Devils’ top-four hopes, only the Ralf Rangnick’s men to be brought back to earth with a bump at Anfield.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored in a remarkably comfortable first half, with the visitors failing to have a shot on goal against their bitter rivals.

United upped the ante after the break only for Sadio Mane to strike superbly before Salah wrapped up a 4-0 win, just six months after Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ran out 5-0 victors at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday night
Manchester United lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday night (Mike Egerton/PA)

Those results highlight the gulf in quality between the clubs, with Liverpool pushing for the quadruple while the Red Devils scramble for Champions League qualification as they prepare to face Arsenal.

Asked if Saturday’s match at their top-four rivals is now a must-win game, Lingard told MUTV: “Yeah, it’s another free hit.

“We’ll go there with the mindset of winning, staying on the front foot, being intense, doing the basics and having that energy to go and win the game.

“We need to work hard first before you can start playing, so win the individual battles and then we’ll win the game hopefully.”

Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba in the 10th minute at Anfield
Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba in the 10th minute at Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lingard, who came on as an early substitute for injured Paul Pogba, added: “Every time I put a United shirt on, I want to give 110 per cent, bring that energy to the team, the pressing.

“Obviously Liverpool are a good team but I think second half we started a little bit brighter, we were on the front foot a bit more and it just gives us that little bit more intensity.

“But we can’t be getting beat 4-0. It’s embarrassing, really.”

United’s performance must have had prospective new manager Erik ten Hag wondering what he is signing up for.

Whether or not the Dutchman is joining a Champions League side will become clearer in the coming days, with Lingard calling for increased intensity in training ahead of the key encounter at Arsenal.

“It’s horrible,” he said of the loss. “It’s horrible for the fans.

“You can feel the pain when we’re on the pitch and you see the scoreline. It’s really disappointing.

“We can only say sorry to the fans. I know they back us through thick and thin, which we appreciate as players.

“We go into the Arsenal game now this week. We work hard throughout the week and however we train reflects how we play, so I think we can increase a little bit more intensity and energy in training as well.”

It is shaping up to be a poor end to academy graduate Lingard’s long association with United.

The 29-year-old has made 231 appearances for the club and found playing time restricted in recent years, with the attacking midfielder set to exit at the end of his contract this summer.

Jesse Lingard has had a frustrating season
Jesse Lingard has had a frustrating season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s difficult,” Lingard said of his season. “For me, I just want to play football.

“It was great to play against Norwich the other week, I enjoyed it. I was getting into the rhythm of the game, obviously got brought off.

“For this game, of course I was expecting to start again but Paul got injured and I came on early enough to play most of the game anyway.

“I’m always ready, I’m always confident to play and as soon I stepped foot on the pitch I give 110 per cent for the shirt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier