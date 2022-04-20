Jurgen Klopp hails ‘full package’ Thiago Alcantara after display against Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘full package’ Thiago Alcantara after display against Man Utd

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.45am
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara produced a near-perfect performance in the 4-0 win over Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara produced a near-perfect performance in the 4-0 win over Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed the abilities of Thiago Alcantara were possessed by only a few players in the world after the midfielder delivered a masterclass against Manchester United.

Faced with a passive, almost disinterested opposition in the middle of the park, the Spain international, who also played a starring role in the first half of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, had the run of Anfield on Tuesday evening and used it to devastating effect.

The 31-year-old had 129 touches, completed 105 passes at an accuracy rate of 96 per cent (100 per cent for long-ball accuracy), created three chances, won seven out of nine duels, regained possession four times and made two interceptions in the hosts’ 4-0 rout.

“He’s a good player. We have to keep him fit,” Klopp told the BBC.

“He has rhythm now, which helps with these kind of situations to really be in the right spaces, the right little turns, finding the right passes.

“You don’t have five million players like this on the planet – only a few who see things earlier than anyone else and have the technical ability to not only see it but get the ball there as well.

“It was a top game from him.”

Klopp added on Sky Sports: “He is a world-class player. He can be pretty dangerous with and without the ball so, from our point of view, there is really nothing to moan about.

“Football is outstanding, but his counter-pressing was mad. That makes the full package. I couldn’t respect it more.”

When Thiago arrived at the club in September 2020 he was hailed as the missing link which would propel the Reds to the next level.

However, the midfielder’s integration into the team was disrupted as he caught coronavirus soon after signing and a knee injury in the Merseyside derby in October ruled him out for more than two months.

It was to have a lingering effect for the remainder of the campaign and, even this season, it has taken him a while to find his top form but since the turn of the year he has, arguably, developed into an even better player in Klopp’s system than he was at Bayern Munich.

In the last 13 months Liverpool have lost just one match in which Thiago has started – the Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Inter Milan – and his influence continues to grow.

“Thiago played with his slippers on” was former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison’s assessment of his performance against United on the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily Podcast.

Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard
Thiago has added a physicality to his game since joining Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

After throwing himself into tackles and chasing down opponents, Thiago, who has often not completed games but has added a physicality to his game since arriving on Merseyside, was replaced in the 80th minute – but not for the reason expected.

“He ripped his pants. No, shorts… afterwards he told me,” Klopp said. “I didn’t get that. I thought it was something else, but obviously that was fine.

“He didn’t want to come off! He wanted to stay on the pitch – I like the desire behind that. He played a proper game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier