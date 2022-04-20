Russian and Belarusian players to be banned from Wimbledon – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News UK & World

Russian and Belarusian players to be banned from Wimbledon – reports

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.47am
Wimbledon runs from June 27 to July 10 (Steven Paston/PA)
Wimbledon runs from June 27 to July 10 (Steven Paston/PA)

Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon, according to reports.

Tournament organisers are set to impose the ban due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Players from the two countries have so far been permitted to continue taking part on the tennis tour but under a neutral flag and with no anthem played.

Men's world number two Daniil Medvedev looks set to be banned from Wimbledon
Men's world number two Daniil Medvedev looks set to be banned from Wimbledon (Jed Leicester/PA)

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women’s world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be among those affected by the decision.

Wimbledon is scheduled to run from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10.

According to reports, the All England Club will confirm the ban later on Wednesday.

Wimbledon officials have been in ongoing talks with the UK Government regarding the situation, in addition to a number of other bodies, including the Lawn Tennis Association.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four of Wimbledon in 2021
Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four of Wimbledon in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston previously called for all Russian and Belarusian athletes to prove they are “genuinely neutral” and give assurances they do not support or receive money from Vladimir Putin or the Russian regime.

US Open champion Medvedev reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, while Sabalenka was a beaten semi-finalist.

Russian world number 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka – a two-time Australian Open champion – will also miss out, along with men’s world number eight Andrey Rublev.

Players from the two countries will still be permitted to enter the French Open, which begins next month.

