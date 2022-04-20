Traffic chaos spills into second day after M25 cooking oil incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Traffic chaos spills into second day after M25 cooking oil incident

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.39pm
Handout photo courtesy of Dave Dewdney Photography of vehicles stuck on the M25 motorway after an accident where cooking oil has been spilt between junctions 24 and 25. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Handout photo courtesy of Dave Dewdney Photography of vehicles stuck on the M25 motorway after an accident where cooking oil has been spilt between junctions 24 and 25. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022.

A cooking oil spill continued to cause havoc on the M25 on Wednesday, 24 hours after a road traffic collision involving an HGV.

Motorists complained about queues on social media as specialist teams set about the clean-up operation.

The M25 was closed from junction 23 to junction 25 near Hatfield to clear the oil after the collision, which occurred at 11.16am on Tuesday and saw large amounts of cooking oil spilled over the eastbound carriageway.

M25 Cooking Oil Spill
(Dave Dewdney Photography)

Miles of stationary traffic was captured on camera by commuters on Tuesday on what was the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.

A National Highways spokesman said on Wednesday morning that lanes three and four had reopened to traffic, but lanes one and two were yet to be cleared.

“I can confirm that two lanes have reopened on the clockwise M25 near Hatfield after a protracted clean-up operation of vegetable oil as a result of a collision yesterday,” said Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director of operations.

“Vegetable oil is a very difficult substance to remove from the road surface.

“Anyone who has spilled it onto work surfaces or clothing at home will know just how problematic it can be, so clearing gallons of the substance from one of the busiest roads in the country is no easy task.

“We have had specialist teams working on the M25 overnight and they are continuing the clean-up operation to try and get the road fully open as soon as possible.”

Mr Smith offered his apologies to those affected by the delays, and thanked drivers “for bearing with us” during the clean-up operation.

A tweet from @HighwaysEAST on Wednesday morning said that the cleaning work was “likely to be ongoing throughout the day and overnight”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier