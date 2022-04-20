Harry does not know if he will return to UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry does not know if he will return to UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 2.01pm Updated: April 20 2022, 3.53pm
The Duke of Sussex attends the indoor rowing competition during the Invictus Games (PA)
The Duke of Sussex has said he does not know if he will return to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saying there are “security issues and everything else”.

Interviewed by an American network, Harry also suggested his grandmother, who turns 96 on Thursday, might be “bored” of birthdays.

Asked about his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry said he felt her “presence” in everything he did, and talked to his son Archie about “Grandma Diana”.

Harry and wife Meghan had tea with the Queen last week when they stopped off in the UK on their way to the Invictus Games in Holland.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show about the reunion, the duke pointedly said he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”, but did not elaborate whether he was referring to palace aides or the royal family.

Asked to name the best thing about his grandmother, Harry replied: “Her sense of humour and her ability to see humour in so many different silly things. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

He added: “But I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.”

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex, pictured cycling through Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games, met the Queen before travelling to Holland (Aaron Chown/PA)

When questioned whether she would be bored of her Platinum Jubilee he replied with a laugh: “No, I don’t think so. She’s had a few jubilees now, everyone is slightly different but I’m sure she’s looking forward to it.”

There has been speculation whether Harry will make a balcony appearance with the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When asked about returning to the UK for the event with the Queen he replied: “I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

