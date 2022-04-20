Palaeontologists solve pterosaur feather mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Palaeontologists solve pterosaur feather mystery

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 4.01pm
Palaeontologists have seemingly solved the pterosaur feather mystery (UCC/PA)
Palaeontologists have seemingly solved the pterosaur feather mystery (UCC/PA)

Pterosaurs, the flying relatives of dinosaurs, had feathers and were able to control their colours, palaeontologists have discovered.

It had been known that pterosaurs had fluffy coats consisting of hair-like fibres, but whether these were true feathers had been debated.

The new study, based on analyses of a 115 million-year-old fossilised headcrest of the pterosaur Tupandactylus from Brazil, found two types of feather.

The bottom of the crest had a fuzzy rim of feathers, with short wiry hair-like feathers and fluffy branched ones.

Pterosaurs lived side by side with dinosaurs, 230 to 66 million years ago, and the new findings shed light on the early evolutionary history of feathers.

University College Cork (UCC) palaeontologist Dr Aude Cincotta said: “We didn’t expect to see this at all.

“For decades palaeontologists have argued about whether pterosaurs had feathers.

“The feathers in our specimen close off that debate for good as they are very clearly branched all the way along their length, just like birds today.”

With the soft tissue well preserved, the team were able to examine the fine detail of pigment-producing structures known as melanosomes.

Unexpectedly, they found the melanosomes in different feather types have different shapes.

Professor Maria McNamara, from UCC, said: “In birds today, feather colour is strongly linked to melanosome shape.

“Since the pterosaur feather types had different melanosome shapes, these animals must have had the genetic machinery to control the colours of their feathers.

“This feature is essential for colour patterning and shows that coloration was a critical feature of even the very earliest feathers.”

The findings also suggest that although these feathers may not have been used for flight, they might have been used as a form of visual communication.

The study, published in the journal Nature, was led by UCC palaeontologists Dr Cincotta and Prof McNamara and Dr Pascal Godefroit from the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, with an international team of scientists from Brazil and Belgium.

