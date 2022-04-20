Oliver Skipp ‘very grateful’ to be at Tottenham after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oliver Skipp ‘very grateful’ to be at Tottenham after signing new deal

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 5.53pm
Oliver Skipp has signed a new Tottenham deal which will run until 2027 (Adam Davy/PA)
Oliver Skipp has signed a new Tottenham deal which will run until 2027 (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp admits the journey at his boyhood club has surprised him after signing a new deal that will run until 2027.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 52 appearances for Spurs since his debut against West Ham in October 2018.

“I never thought that young boy walking through (the club) at six, seven and then signing at under-nine would get to this stage,” Skipp said in an interview posted on Tottenham’s Twitter account.

“I’m delighted to sign this new deal, it’s something I’m very grateful for.

“It means a lot when you’ve grown up at this club. My whole family supports the club, and it means a lot when you step out in front of the crowd.”

Skipp spent last season on loan at Norwich, playing 45 of their 46 league games as the Canaries won the Sky Bet Championship title.

The England Under-21 international has gone on to make 28 appearances for Spurs this season, but has not featured since the end of January because of a pelvic injury.

Skipp said: “In the first few months I had with the boss (Antonio Conte) when he came in I was really starting to improve and understand his philosophy.

“You can see that in the team, everyone implementing his ideas. He is a coach who can push you and that really helps me wanting to go to the next level.

“I want to get fit, that will happen, and when I’m back really push on from that first half of the season that I had.

“I feel there’s a lot more in the next level I can get to and I’m really looking forward to showing that when I’m back.

“Pre-season will be massive for me to show that I am 100 per cent right for next season and push on again.”

