Home News UK & World

Murder probe after three people found dead in ‘targeted attack’ at village home

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 6.15pm
(PA)
(PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after three people were found dead in a “targeted attack” at a home in a village in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, at around 9.55pm on Tuesday and found the bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s and a man in his 50s.

The force said the three were all known to each other and evidence suggested a serious assault had occurred.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the major crime unit, said: “The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex inquiry, which appears a targeted attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“We would ask anyone who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm yesterday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2037 of 19/4/2022.”

The force said a crime scene would remain in place for a number of days and that the public would see an increased police presence in the area.

