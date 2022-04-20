Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Air pollution targets an ‘insult’ to daughter’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Air pollution targets an ‘insult’ to daughter’s memory

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 6.45pm
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah who was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on her death certificate, speaking at Fora, in London, one year on from the publication of the Prevention of Future Deaths Report. Picture date: Wednesday April 20, 2022.
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah who was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on her death certificate, speaking at Fora, in London, one year on from the publication of the Prevention of Future Deaths Report. Picture date: Wednesday April 20, 2022.

A mother whose nine-year-old daughter died due to dangerous levels of air pollution has described the Government’s climate targets as an “insult” to her memory.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, whose nine-year-old daughter Ella suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013, spoke on an air pollution conference panel in Borough, central London, along with three experts on Wednesday.

The conference marked one year since Coroner Philip Barlow urged the Government to set legal air pollution limits based on 2021 World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and to launch a public awareness campaign in response to the school child’s death.

The Government is currently working towards meeting the WHO’s older 2005 guidelines by 2040.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah told the panel: “It really is a bit of an insult to Ella’s memory when I think about it.

“What they are telling the British public is: ‘We will meet the 2005 target by 2040’.

“I try not to get emotional about it, but my concern is that it’s not going to change life for an asthmatic child who lives by a busy road and who is breathing toxic air.”

Air pollution measures
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah at the conference in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The family lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London.

Ella was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death.

Following the conference, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah told the PA news agency she was concerned more children would suffer, particularly those from poorer families, as a result of the Government’s inaction.

When asked how it felt that so little had changed since her daughter’s death, she said: “As her mum it’s always going to be quite gut-wrenching because your child is always really personal to you and you want so much to be done.

“Also, after Covid, I start thinking about things like Long Covid and a number of children have got it, and the fact that there is no cure – very similar to asthma.

“I know that it would have really changed some young people’s lives.

“Poorer people will probably end up getting Covid even worse.

“With children, their lungs aren’t fully formed.

“Breathing in polluted air all the time, then imagine getting Covid on top – it’s not a good picture.”

“And really, nobody should die from asthma in 2022,” she added.

“You need to try and imagine that this time next year, in London between eight and 12 children would have died from asthma.

“When you put it in that context, it shows you the seriousness of the situation.”

Ella Kissi-Debrah vigil
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died from dangerous levels of air pollution in 2013 (Family handout)

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said that she met with Cop26 president Alok Sharma at the Glasgow summit last year, and believed that he was “moved” to take action as a father himself – but nothing has changed yet.

The campaigner was joined at the conference by Hodge Jones & Allen solicitor Guy Mitchell, special adviser to the Royal College of Physicians on air quality Professor Stephen Holgate, and Battcock Chair in Community Health and Policy at Imperial College London, Professor Frank Kelly.

Mr Mitchell said the Government has “failed to act” on the coroner’s recommendations and has been “kicking the can down the road repeatedly instead of taking action that could save lives”.

Prof Kelly said Imperial College research shows that the WHO target for emissions could be met by 2030, at a cost of £3.5 billion per year – but it would save £50 billion in health costs.

He also praised the proposed ultra-low emission zone in London led by Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “world leading policy”.

In March this year, the Environment Department (Defra) set out a series of proposed legally binding long-term green targets as part of the post-Brexit Environment Act to protect England’s air, water, resources and nature.

This includes targets to curb annual average levels of fine particulate matter at PM2.5 to 10 micrograms per cubic metre across England by 2040 – double the World Health Organisation’s new guideline limits – and to reduce exposure to the dangerous pollutant by a more than a third compared to 2018 levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier