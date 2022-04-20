Masters winner Scottie Scheffler taking perspective from early struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Masters winner Scottie Scheffler taking perspective from early struggles

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 8.09pm
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler returns to action in this week’s Zurich Classic (David J. Phillip/AP)
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler returns to action in this week’s Zurich Classic (David J. Phillip/AP)

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler feels he is under less pressure as a major winner and world number one than when he was at the start of his career.

Scheffler’s victory at Augusta National was his fourth in six events in the space of just 57 days and cemented his place at the top of the world rankings.

The 25-year-old revealed he “cried like a baby” on the morning of the final round of the Masters as he wondered if he was ready to win a major title, but believes it was harder to simply make it on to the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler hugs his caddie Ted Scott after winning the 86th Masters (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

“This is my third year on Tour, I haven’t really been out here that long,” Scheffler said ahead of this week’s Zurich Classic, where he will partner Ryan Palmer in the team event.

“For me, I’m just trying to learn and continuing to improve. Fortunately I’m surrounded by a lot of guys out here who are really talented, Ryan being one of them, where I can just learn from watching them play. Nothing really changes. I’m just trying to get incrementally better.

“Of course I remember the times where I had to get up and down at (the PGA Tour’s) Q-School to get my Korn Ferry card, and trying to chase my first win on the Korn Ferry Tour, and then going from chasing my first win to trying to be number one so I didn’t have to worry about reshuffles and getting starts.

“Those things won’t change for me. I’ll always remember that time. There’s more pressure when you’re fighting for your career. There’s less pressure now where I’ve had some success.

“I would say there’s more pressure going into the final round of Q-School than there is Masters Sunday because, if I fail at Q-School, I’ve got a whole other year where I don’t have anywhere to play.

“I did Monday qualifiers on the Korn Ferry Tour for seven or eight events. It’s a tough life. You go out there and shoot six under, and you don’t get to play the tournament.

“I think I shot anywhere between 35 and 40 under (in total) in seven times trying, and I got into one of them, and it was the one I shot four under because the wind was blowing 30 miles an hour.

“Those things don’t change. I look back on those because I performed under the most immense pressure that I could have had, and now that I’m out here, not that there’s less on the line, but it’s simple. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and execute shots.”

The Zurich Classic sees 80 two-man teams play fourballs and foursomes in alternate rounds, with Australia’s Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman back at TPC Louisiana to defend the title they won last year.

Viktor Hovland and Open champion Collin Morikawa have put aside their Ryder Cup rivalry to play together, while European team-mates Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are bidding to win the title along with the Scottish pair of Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier