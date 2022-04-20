World’s oldest Humboldt penguin celebrates 32nd birthday with watermelon cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

World’s oldest Humboldt penguin celebrates 32nd birthday with watermelon cake

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 8.19pm
Rosie the penguin celebrates with her watermelon (PA)
Rosie the penguin celebrates with her watermelon (PA)

What is believed to be the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin has celebrated her 32nd birthday with a watermelon and fish cake.

Rosie the penguin was joined in the celebration by her children Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, and her first grandchild Pickle, at Sewerby Zoo in East Yorkshire.

Zoo staff believe that she is the oldest Humboldt in the world, and sang her Happy Birthday to mark the occasion.

Head zookeeper John Pickering told the PA news agency it is “remarkable” that Rosie has made it to the age of 32.

Humboldt penguins usually live to between 15 and 20 years old in the wild, but live longer in captivity because “they haven’t got things like leopard seals and other predators chasing them”, Mr Pickering told PA.

“(Rosie) spends a lot of time sleeping now because of her age…we hand feed her so she does not have to compete with the others in the pool.

“We’ve decorated the enclosure, we’ve put some bunting up, and we’ve also made her a cake,” Mr Pickering added.

Rosie has lived at the Sewerby Zoo in East Yorkshire since 1990 (East Riding of Yorkshire Council/PA)

Humboldt penguins are listed as a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and their population is thought to be declining in number – with fewer than 24,000 adults remaining in the wild.

The species lives in northern Chile and Peru, and is capable of swimming underwater at up to 30 miles per hour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier