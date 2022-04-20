Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.29pm
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has attacked his far-right election challenger, Marine Le Pen, for her links to Russia in a televised debate.

He claimed that by taking out a loan from a Russian bank she made herself dependent on Russian power.

In an extraordinary assault on Ms Le Pen’s credentials to run France, the French leader described Russia as “your banker”, referring to a bank loan her party took out in 2014 from a Russian-Czech bank.

Ms Le Pen bristled at Mr Macron’s suggestion that she is in the Kremlin’s pocket, describing herself as “totally free”.

Mr Macron is leading in the polls ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote.

