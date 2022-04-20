Real Madrid move step closer to LaLiga title with victory against Osasuna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Real Madrid move step closer to LaLiga title with victory against Osasuna

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.03pm
Real Madrid moved a step closer to the La Liga title (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Real Madrid moved closer to the La Liga title as they beat Osasuna 3-1, despite Karim Benzema missing two penalties.

Goals in the first half from David Alaba and Marco Asensio either side of Ante Budimir’s leveller put Real Madrid on course, with Lucas Vasquez adding a late third to seal victory.

The win stretches their lead at the top of the table to 17 points over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who could only draw 0-0 with 18th-placed Granada.

That means only a huge collapse will stop Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning a 35th league crown.

The win would have been far more convincing had Benzema not created history, notching a landmark he will not be proud of.

The French striker, a hero of their Champions League campaign this season, became the first Real Madrid player to miss two penalties in a La Liga game.

Benzema saw spot-kicks saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in the 52nd minute and then seven minutes later, but it did not prove costly.

Elsewhere Getafe beat Celta Vigo 2-0.

Paris St Germain’s champagne remains firmly on ice as they moved a point away from another Ligue 1 title with a 3-0 win over Angers.

It is only a matter of time until Mauricio Pochettino’s side claim a 10th crown and it looked like it would have been sealed on Wednesday night.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos meant three points at Angers were never in doubt, but with second-placed Marseille trailing at home to Nantes the title was heading back to Paris.

However, Marseille came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and delayed the inevitable until – in all likelihood – the weekend.

PSG will be crowned Ligue 1 champions if they take a point in their next game
PSG will be crowned Ligue 1 champions if they take a point in their next game (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

Andrei Girotto and Marcus Coco scored for Nantes either side of Dimitri Payet’s penalty for Marseille to put the visitors in control.

But another Payet spot-kick and a 75th-minute winner from Amine Harit killed PSG’s party.

Rennes’ hopes of usurping Marseille to automatic Champions League qualification were hit with a 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg, who stayed in fourth ahead of Monaco on goal difference.

Monaco won the Riviera derby against Nice 1-0 and remain firmly in the hunt for possible Champions League qualification.

It is a fascinating race as Rennes, Strasbourg and Monaco are all level on 56 points, with Nice two points further back.

Lens are not out of it either after they beat Montpellier 2-0.

Metz moved closer to the drop as they were beaten 1-0 at Lorient to leave them seven points adrift of the relegation play-off position.

In Serie A, Salernitana kept their survival hopes alive with a last-gasp win over Udinese.

Simone Verdi’s goal in the third minute of injury time saw them close the gap to 17th-placed Cagliari, with a game in hand.

