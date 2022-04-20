Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.27pm Updated: April 21 2022, 8.27am
Pep Guardiola was happy to see Manchester City secure Champions League qualification for next season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola was happy to see Manchester City secure Champions League qualification for next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola claimed any slip would cost Manchester City the title after his side recorded a critical 3-0 win over Brighton.

City scored three times after the break at a nervy Etihad Stadium to move back above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The champions are in control of their destiny but, with six games still remaining and just a one-point lead, City boss Guardiola says there is no room for error.

The Spaniard said: “There are six games left and if we win all the games, we are champions. If we don’t win all the games, Liverpool will be champions.

“It happened three years ago when we won 14 in a row to be champions. Liverpool are going to win all their games but it’s not necessary to tell that to the players, they feel it. We’re competing with one of the best teams ever.

“We have just one month, maybe five weeks. After 11 months it comes down to one month. We will do everything we can to be the best in those games.”

Kevin De Bruyne, returning to the side after sitting out Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool, provided the inspiration for City’s breakthrough.

The Belgian provided the break to tee up City’s first for Riyad Mahrez, although the Algerian’s strike took a fortunate deflection. De Bruyne then set up Bernardo Silva to wrap up victory late on after Phil Foden added a second, also with aid of a deflection.

Guardiola added: “We recovered many things today and we were doing it against a side who beat Tottenham and Arsenal away. We were so aggressive, we were patient.”

The victory secured City’s qualification for the Champions League next season and, although that had long seemed a foregone conclusion, Guardiola felt it should be acknowledged.

He said: “Today, for the whole club, is one of the most important days of the season because mathematically we will play in the Champions League next season. People take it for granted but this is a huge success.”

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
John Stones (right) was injured in the second half against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

The downside for City, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week, was a potential injury to defender John Stones late in the game.

Guardiola said: “John felt something with a muscle, hopefully it’s nothing. He felt tight and didn’t want to take a risk and we’ll see in the next days.”

City had been frustrated throughout the first half by a resolute Brighton side.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: “They’re a fantastic team, they played really well and deserved to win.

“We defended really well in the first half but we’re disappointed with how we were on the ball. We missed too many easy passes and, in the end, their quality told, even though they had a bit of fortune with the first two goals.

“You have to put it in perspective and move on. There’s no shame in losing to them, they were better than us.”

