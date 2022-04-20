Zoo to receive Queen’s Award for conservation achievements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Zoo to receive Queen’s Award for conservation achievements

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.03am
A scimitar-horned oryx calf named Freya, born at Marwell Zoo (Jason Brown/Marwell Wildlife/PA)
A scimitar-horned oryx calf named Freya, born at Marwell Zoo (Jason Brown/Marwell Wildlife/PA)

Marwell Wildlife is to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development at a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

The award recognise the charity’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability since it was established in 1972.

Among the successes highlighted by the award, to be presented in July, is the reintroduction of the scimitar-horned oryx, which was extinct in the wild, to its natural range in Tunisia, solely from captive-bred stock.

It is also commended for its Energy for Life: Tropical House, which is powered using animal waste from the 140-acre wildlife park in Hampshire.

Marwell Wildlife
Manure being collected at Marwell Wildlife (Paul Collins/Marwell Wildlife/PA)

Marwell’s director of conservation, Dr Tim Woodfine, said: “It is with enormous pride that we have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee year for our holistic contributions to biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.

“We see this award as recognition of everything that has been achieved by our conservation charity, including outcomes that are of global significance or unique for our sector.

“In practice, we take action to improve the fortunes of plants and animals that are otherwise declining in nature, undertake work to restore healthy ecosystems, promote sustainable living and work with individuals, communities and governments to bring about positive changes for society and the natural world.

“We can’t do all this alone; conservation is all about collaboration and working together to bring about a better environment.

“We’re fortunate to have a long list of valued partners in the UK and internationally who share in our successes.”

Head of sustainability at Marwell Wildlife, Dr Duncan East, added: “We started measuring our carbon footprint in 2008 and have succeeded in reducing emissions by 77% through genuine improvements in our operations and renewable energy generation rather than relying on offsetting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier