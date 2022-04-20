UK publishing industry helped to best year yet by TikTok trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK publishing industry helped to best year yet by TikTok trends

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.03am
(TikTok)
(TikTok)

TikTok helped boost the UK publishing industry to its best year in 2021, according to the Publishers Association.

Sales rose by 5% to £6.7 billion, showing the industry’s “remarkable resilience” in the face of major disruption to the global supply chain and months of closed bookshops.

The association’s annual report indicates that UK sales income rose 7% to £2.7 billion, while total export sales income rose 2% to £3.8 billion.

TikTok also helped drive book sales, particularly among young adult and fiction works, the body said.

Some works saw an increase in sales after trending on the social media network in what has been described as “BookTok”, with examples including The Cruel Prince by author Holly Black.

And some of those books had a second moment in the spotlight after being published in previous years.

Elsewhere, total print was up 5% to £3.5 billion, while total digital was up 5% to £3.2 billion.

Consumer publishing in the UK was up by 2% to £1.5 billion and there was also an increase in education publishing – up 5% to £552 million.

However, this was down from £668 million in 2019 and the only sector not to have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Total academic publishing, meanwhile, was up 4% to £3.5 billion

Publishers Association chief executive Stephen Lotinga said: “2021 was another tremendous year for UK publishing.

“Our outstanding authors provided readers with the entertainment and comfort they so badly needed as the pandemic continued.

“It’s been particularly interesting to see TikTok communities driving new interest in books – particularly of fiction and Young Adult titles.

“While the industry has done well during the pandemic, we have also seen further consolidation of sales on a single digital market platform.”

Mr Lotinga said that the “lack of competition” cannot benefit readers in the long-term and urged the Government to bring forward new powers to regulate the tech giants in the Queen’s Speech.

