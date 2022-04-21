What the papers say – April 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to another US interview with the Duke of Sussex.

The Daily Mail says Buckingham Palace was shocked by Harry’s comments after the duke claimed he wanted to “protect” the Queen.

Metro carries Harry saying his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, has helped him cope with his split from the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express report on the royal refusing to commit to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the Daily Star carries a typically sideways view of his latest interview.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging Conservative MPs to delay any investigation into whether he lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street.

Guardian front page, Thursday 21 April 2022: Johnson fails to block Partygate inquiry as backbenchers mutiny pic.twitter.com/ku0c7wEpCu — The Guardian (@guardian) April 20, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia conducted a successful test on a new nuclear missile, dubbed “Satan II”, which has the capacity to carry a dozen warheads.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Putin tests ‘world’s deadliest weapon’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/3lhizkBXbN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 20, 2022

The Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, has said England should consider following Scotland and Wales in banning the smacking of children, according to The Times.

Thursday’s Times: Children’s tsar calls for ban on smacking #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KfOaEnBSpN — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 20, 2022

The Independent says “thousands” of Afghans who helped the UK during the evacuation of Kabul are still trapped in the country.

Thursday’s Independent: Afghans who helped UK still stranded in danger #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qIubja8YDi — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 20, 2022

The Financial Times leads with Netflix losing almost 40% of its market value after forecasting a loss of two million subscribers for the current quarter.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 21 April pic.twitter.com/OKIYllB1JK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2022

And The Sun dedicates its front page to Piers Morgan’s interview of Donald Trump.

On tomorrow's front page: Donald Trump stormed out of a world exclusive interview with Piers Morgan in a blazing row https://t.co/UxFHVIgi5O pic.twitter.com/Fs9CYYaCcs — The Sun (@TheSun) April 20, 2022