What the papers say – April 21

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 6.07am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to another US interview with the Duke of Sussex.

The Daily Mail says Buckingham Palace was shocked by Harry’s comments after the duke claimed he wanted to “protect” the Queen.

Metro carries Harry saying his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, has helped him cope with his split from the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express report on the royal refusing to commit to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the Daily Star carries a typically sideways view of his latest interview.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging Conservative MPs to delay any investigation into whether he lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street.

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia conducted a successful test on a new nuclear missile, dubbed “Satan II”, which has the capacity to carry a dozen warheads.

The Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, has said England should consider following Scotland and Wales in banning the smacking of children, according to The Times.

The Independent says “thousands” of Afghans who helped the UK during the evacuation of Kabul are still trapped in the country.

The Financial Times leads with Netflix losing almost 40% of its market value after forecasting a loss of two million subscribers for the current quarter.

And The Sun dedicates its front page to Piers Morgan’s interview of Donald Trump.

