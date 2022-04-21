School murder suspect ‘tried to grab girls before knifing Alycia Reynaga, 15’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
School murder suspect ‘tried to grab girls before knifing Alycia Reynaga, 15’

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 8.11am
Anthony Gray appears at the San Joaquin County Courthouse (Clifford Oto/The Record/AP)
Anthony Gray appears at the San Joaquin County Courthouse (Clifford Oto/The Record/AP)

A man who allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old to death at a California secondary school drove into the car park and tried to grab two girls before knifing one of them, a school official said.

Anthony Gray, 52, is accused of murdering Alycia Reynaga at Stagg High School on Monday.

He was charged on Wednesday and refused bail.

San Joaquin County district attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters Gray faces the possibility of life without parole.

San Joaquin County district attorney Tori Verber Salazar speaks at a press conference
San Joaquin County district attorney Tori Verber Salazar speaks at a press conference after the killing (Clifford Oto/The Record/AP)

“As a mother, this seemingly random act of violence is devastating,” she said, sending her condolences to Alycia’s family.

The teenager was stabbed several times at about 11am and taken to hospital, where she died, Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez said.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Stockton Unified spokeswoman Melinda Meza said there is no known connection between Gray and Alycia, a first year student who played softball.

“I’ll always have that empty space in my heart,” Lia Medrazo, the school’s softball coach told KOVR-TV.

“The girls are going to miss her and I hope her sister comes back and wants to play for her.”

Stockton is a Central Valley city about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

