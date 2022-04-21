US drone company Zipline starts delivering medicine in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

US drone company Zipline starts delivering medicine in Japan

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 9.19am
A drone flies to make a delivery at a Zipline hub in Vobsi, Ghana in 2021 (Zipline/AP)
A drone flies to make a delivery at a Zipline hub in Vobsi, Ghana in 2021 (Zipline/AP)

Zipline, an American company that specialises in using autonomously flying drones to deliver medical supplies, has taken off in Japan.

They are flying, starting on Thursday, across the tiny Goto Islands, off the western coast of Kyushu, in southwestern Japan, delivering to pharmacies and hospitals.

Other parts of Japan may follow, including urban areas, although the biggest needs tend to be in isolated rural areas.

Zipline, founded six years ago, is already in service in the US, where it has partnered with Walmart to deliver other products as well as medicines.

It is also delivering medical goods in Ghana and Rwanda.

A drone makes a package drop during a demonstration at Zipline's Northern California hub in 2021
A drone makes a package drop during a demonstration at Zipline’s Northern California hub in 2021 (Zipline/AP)

Its takeoff in Japan is in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, a group company of Japan’s top car maker.

“You can totally transform the way that you react to pandemics, treat patients and do things like home health care delivery,” Zipline chief executive Keller Rinaudo told The Associated Press.

Although drones have been used in Japan for photography and aerial exhibitions, such as the Tokyo Olympics last year, they are not in wide use, especially in urban areas, because of regulations.

It remains to be seen if Zipline’s health care service will help win over sceptics.

Mr Rinaudo was optimistic the technology will be accepted in a nation known for robotics prowess, which has a large elderly population but needs better health care in isolated areas.

Medical services are the focus because “there was a real moral imperative to get that right first”, he said.

A drone flies to make a delivery at a Zipline hub in Vobsi
A drone flies to make a delivery at a Zipline hub in Vobsi (Zipline/AP)

“Communities will deeply understand the value of the service. And it was also easier to get regulators comfortable with what we were doing when every flight was potentially saving a human life,” Mr Rinaudo said.

By delivering medicine precisely, the service helps reduce stockpiles and, potentially, waste.

The zero-emission quiet flights can go as far as 186 miles and are cheap compared to other modes of transport, according to Zipline, based in San Francisco.

The coronavirus pandemic has made deliveries of vaccines more pressing than ever, Mr Rinaudo said.

Blood supplies, insulin and cancer treatment have also been delivered with Zipline drones.

A subsidiary called Sora-iina will carry out the operations, managing a distribution centre and flight services from Fukue Port on Goto Islands.

It is the first distribution centre in Asia, and the 14th in the world, to operate Zipline’s “autonomous instant logistics” technology.

Three major Japanese distributors of pharmaceuticals have agreed to be partners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier