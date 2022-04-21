Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton’s Chelsea bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton’s Chelsea bid

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 11.47am Updated: April 21 2022, 11.53am
Sir Lewis Hamilton, right, has joined Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton, right, has joined Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)

Sir Martin Broughton believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection into the Stamford Bridge club, the PA news agency understands.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have bolstered Broughton’s bid for the Premier League club, with the former British Airways chairman among the final three consortiums vying for the west London club.

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton and 23-time tennis Grand Slam winner Williams are understood to have been on board in Broughton’s consortium for several weeks.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Serena Williams, pictured, has joined Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer would hold the controlling stake in Broughton’s bid, it is understood.

The duo would need to divest their minority shareholding in Crystal Palace before completing a deal, but Eagles chairman Steve Parish has already revealed a relaxed position on securing replacement investment for the Selhurst Park club.

Canada’s Rogers family and Taiwan’s Tsai family, owners of the Taipei Fubon Braves and Fubon Guardians baseball teams, are also involved in the Broughton consortium.

Broughton is understood to be confident that his group of investors would hand Chelsea access to the most capital of the three consortiums competing to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

The consortium hopes to buy Chelsea
The consortium hopes to buy Chelsea (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesperson for Formula One star Hamilton confirmed the 37-year-old’s involvement in Broughton’s bid.

“We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid,” a spokesperson for Hamilton told the PA news agency.

Broughton has partnered with Lord Sebastian Coe on their bid to buy Chelsea, with both lifelong Blues fans determined to take the Stamford Bridge helm.

World Athletics president and London 2012 chief Coe’s presence adds political and sports administration clout, with Broughton having held a short chairmanship at Liverpool to help the Reds transition to their current owners.

Sebastian Coe File Photo
Lord Sebastian Coe, pictured, is part of Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca head up the other two consortiums left in the running to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, although under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group must select a preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea, with the Government then to grant a new licence for the sale to complete the process.

