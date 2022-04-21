Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.49pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the Anfield crowd for their show of compassion following the death of his newborn son (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the Anfield crowd for their show of compassion following the death of his newborn son.

A fan-led minute’s applause was held during Tuesday’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which Ronaldo missed following his son’s death.

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield.

Ronaldo added three hands-praying emojis alongside a video of the Anfield crowd applauding in the seventh minute – the Portuguese star’s number.

The 37-year-old, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

A statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Monday said the death of their baby boy was “the greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the statement added.

