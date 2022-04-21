Fundraiser beats personal record in year-long marathon challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fundraiser beats personal record in year-long marathon challenge

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 3.01pm
Gary McKee is running a a marathon every day in 2022 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice At Home West Cumbria (Elwyn Evans/PA)
A fundraiser who is attempting to run a marathon every day for a year has beaten his personal record by completing day 111 of his challenge.

Gary McKee has covered more than 2,900 miles since January 1, when he began running 26.2 miles a day to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice At Home West Cumbria.

The father-of-three, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, took on a 110-day marathon challenge in 2021 but on Thursday he broke his personal record as he completed his 111st consecutive marathon.

The 52-year-old said: “Every day from marathon 111 onwards to marathon 365 will be a new record for me. It is tough, but nothing is as tough as going through cancer treatment.”

Mr McKee began fundraising in 2003 in memory of his father, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1997.

He fits in the running around his job at the Sellafield nuclear power plant and has been supported along the way by wife Susan and children Alfie, 16, Beau, 14, and nine-year-old Minnie.

Mr McKee added: “The reason I’m doing this is because I’m lucky enough to be able to take on a physical challenge of this scale, and every day I think about all the people going through cancer treatment who face their own physical and emotional challenges.

“If I can support people going through cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while inspiring people to get out there and fundraise themselves, then every marathon I do every day is worth the effort.”

Sue McDonald, Macmillan fundraising manager for Cumbria, said: “Gary has never faltered over his belief that he can do this, but we are very aware of what a massive physical and psychological commitment and achievement this will be.

“He embodies the Macmillan spirit of doing whatever it takes to make sure every person with cancer gets the help they need.

“The money Gary is raising will make a huge difference to how Macmillan is able to support people living with cancer and their families.”

To donate go to https://justgiving.com/fundraising/threesixfive

