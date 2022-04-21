Three in five Covid-19 patients treated primarily for something else

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Three in five Covid-19 patients treated primarily for something else

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.33pm
File photo of an ambulance outside an Accident and Emergency Department (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
File photo of an ambulance outside an Accident and Emergency Department (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Three in five of all Covid-19 patients in hospital trusts in England are being treated primarily for something else, new figures show.

Of the 13,645 patients reported as having the virus on April 19, 8,211 (60%) were not being treated principally for Covid.

This is the highest proportion since these figures were first published in June 2021, and is up from 26% at the start of December.

In London the figure is as high as 74% of patients while in eastern England it has reached 69%.

(PA Graphics)

The Midlands is at 67%, but other regions are closer to 50%, including the North West (57%), North East and Yorkshire (53%) and the South East (also 53%).

South-west England has the lowest proportion, at 40%, according to NHS England figures.

All hospital patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to be treated separately from those who do not have the virus, regardless of whether they are in hospital primarily for Covid or not.

But the growing proportion of patients who are in hospital “with” Covid-19 rather than “for” Covid-19 shows how the current wave of the virus has not led to the same sort of pressure on critical care as in previous waves.

A total of 296 patients in all hospitals in England were in mechanical ventilation beds on April 19, compared with 773 at the start of December – and well below the 3,736 recorded at the peak of the second wave on January 24 2021.

Separate figures published by NHS England on Thursday show that average daily admissions to hospital of people testing positive for Covid-19 stood at 1,507 on April 19, down 21% week-on-week and the lowest number since March 14.

Admissions have fallen week-on-week in all regions.

