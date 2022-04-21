CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.43pm Updated: April 21 2022, 5.53pm
CNN Centre in Atlanta (Mike Stewart/AP)
CNN Centre in Atlanta (Mike Stewart/AP)

CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.

In a memo on Thursday, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April.

CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T.

It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros Discovery, under Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

In his memo, Mr Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than “standalone offerings”.

Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.

Mr Licht said some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service’s employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros Discovery.

The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

Mr Licht wrote: “While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN.

“It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”

Under AT&T, there were 100 million dollars (£76.7 million) in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+.

