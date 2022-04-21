School pays tribute to Logan Mwangi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
School pays tribute to Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 9.43pm
Undated handout photo issued by South Wales Police, of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore on July 31 2021, not far from his home. His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, his stepfather John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court. Issue date: Thursday April 21, 2022. (South Wales Police/PA)
Pupils and teachers at the school where Logan Mwangi was a pupil have spoken of their shock at his death – describing him as a “friendly, energetic and popular little boy”.

The five-year-old boy had just completed his first year at Tondu Primary School in Bridgend, South Wales when he died in July last year.

The school said Logan loved superheroes and his favourite character was Spider-Man.

“The pupils, teachers, staff and governors were all devastated to learn of the death of Logan Mwangi, and the school community remains shocked and deeply saddened by his loss,” the school said in a statement.

“As a friendly, energetic and popular little boy, Logan leaves us with many fond memories. He was a loving, sweet-natured child who was polite and articulate at all times.

“Logan was always smiling, and was described in court by his own teachers as having the kind of smile that could light up a classroom.

“He was a highly inquisitive child who enjoyed his lessons, particularly when using the outdoor classroom where he would have great fun with his friends.

“Logan loved playing with his classmates, especially games like hide-and-seek or pretending to be superheroes.

“His favourite character was always Spider-Man, and he would display a keen and vivid imagination in his games.

“Ultimately, we remember Logan as being a bright, happy child who was caring and loving, and an absolute pleasure to teach.

“As a school community, we continue to feel his loss, and to offer support to one another as we look towards the future.”

The school added: “We are also united in our condemnation of the terrible actions of those who ended Logan’s short life in such a cruel and brutal way, and are grateful that they have been held accountable for their crimes.

“Our thoughts remain with Logan.”

Bridgend County Borough Council described Logan’s death as a “deeply sad and tragic affair” which has affected many people in the community.

“We would like to thank South Wales Police for leading the investigation into Logan’s death, and for ensuring that those responsible have not been able to escape the consequences of their crimes,” the council said.

“We will be issuing a further statement once sentencing has been confirmed. Until then, our thoughts remain with Logan, and all who knew or cared for him.”

