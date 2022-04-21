Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City not disturbed by pressure in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City not disturbed by pressure in title race

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 10.33pm
Kevin De Bruyne (left) was outstanding as Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne (left) was outstanding as Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester City handled the pressure well as they reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with this week’s crucial win over Brighton.

The champions found their stride after a nervy first half to maintain the advantage in a compelling title duel with Liverpool by beating the Seagulls 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The result was a strong response to Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United the previous night and restored City’s one-point lead at the summit with six games remaining.

“Maybe (there were nerves) with the supporters but I felt we were doing all right,” said playmaker De Bruyne, who created two of City’s goals on what was his 300th appearance for the club.

“Obviously it’s hard because everybody’s under pressure. We weren’t disturbed by the pressure, I would say.

“In the second half, when you score the (first) two goals it makes it easier and I think we did OK.”

De Bruyne, back in the side after sitting out Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool with a knock, was instrumental in the victory.

The Belgian charged through from deep to set up Riyad Mahrez’s opener early in the second half and teed up the third goal for Bernardo Silva after Phil Foden had doubled the lead.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a fine run of form having also scored important goals in recent games against Burnley, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

He said: “I’m maybe not the loudest but I try to play the way I play and I think I have a lot of passion and drive when I’m in my actions.

“I think I can help drive the team forward and I don’t have to be different in any way because I think this is my best way to give something to the team.”

City will face Watford this weekend before turning their attention to next week’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

City were involved in an ill-tempered clash with Atletico Madrid last week
City were involved in an ill-tempered clash with Atletico Madrid last week (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s side reached the last four after hanging onto an aggregate advantage with a gritty goalless draw in a fractious clash with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital last week.

De Bruyne said: “It actually wasn’t good what we did but it didn’t have to be. Sometimes you have these games where it wasn’t a football game in the end.

“We had to cope with the circumstances and we were a little bit lucky with it sometimes, but sometimes it goes that way.

“There’s going to be hard moments because every team has a lot of quality and I don’t expect anything different against (Real) Madrid because the quality is there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier